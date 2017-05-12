Online News. Community Views.

May 12, 2017 - 5:26pm

Hawley visits Pembroke Elementary to discuss his role as legislator

posted by Howard B. Owens in steve hawley, pembroke, schools, education, news.

Submitted photos and info:

Assemblyman Stephen Hawley visited 4th graders at Pembroke Intermediate School. Students have been studying the history of New York State, the government of New York, and how New York has helped shape America. Assemblyman Hawley discussed his responsibilities and duties, while students participated in a question and answer session! Earlier in the year, students from Mr. Brown's social studies class wrote to Assemblyman Hawley after learning about the branches of government in New York.

