Hawley's aunt, at 101, part of two historic marches in Seneca Falls

The woman sitting is Mary Simpson Smart. She is 101 years old. She was part of a woman's march in Seneca Falls in 1920 as a 5-year-old by her mother's side just before women were granted the right to vote. She was back in Seneca Falls on Sunday to join the women's march.

She is also Assemblyman Steve Hawley's aunt.

Smart was born and raised in Lyons. A graduate of Wellesley, she is pictured with Angela Daddabbo, of Auburn. Smart wanted to meet her after spotting her Wellesley sweatshirt.

"I was so grateful to have met her," Daddabbo said. "What a lady!"

Smart was one of the speakers at the event.

The Finger Lake Times profiled Smart earlier this month. She's led quite a life across the sweep of 20th century American history.

Hawley's mother, Mary's sister, Ellen, was also born in Lyons.

Smart isn't Hawley's only family tie to the Suffragette Movement. Ella Hawley Crossett, a relative on his father's side and from Warsaw, is commemorated on a large plaque in the State Capitol with Susan B. Anthony.