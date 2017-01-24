Online News. Community Views.

January 24, 2017 - 6:34pm

Head-on crash reported in Le Roy on Route 19

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Le Roy.

accidentsjan242017-3.jpg

A head-on accident is reported in the area of 9286 Warsaw Road, Le Roy.

Injuries are reported.

Traffic is being shut down on Route 19 at Munson Street and at Perry Road.

Le Roy fire and Le Roy ambulance responding.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 7:08 p.m.: No serious injuries. This was not a head-on collision, rather a driver slid sideways and was then broadsided by another vehicle. Also, there is a car vs. pole accident on Route 5, Le Roy, but no injuries reported.

UPDATE 7:27 p.m.: In the Warsaw Road collision, the occupants were all out and walking around when first responders arrive. Both vehicles are heavily damaged.

accidentsjan242017-2.jpg

Photo below, car vs. pole accident on Route 5.

accidentsjan242017.jpg

