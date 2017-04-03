April 3, 2017 - 5:38pm
Heavy winds predicted for Tuesday afternoon, evening
It's time to batten down the hatches again. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Tuesday from noon until 11 p.m.
Winds from the west of 20 to 30 p.m. with gusts up to 50 mph are predicted.
Winds of this magnitude can cause tree limbs and power lines to come down causing localized power outages. Travel will be difficult for high-profile vehicles.
April 3, 2017 - 5:49pm#1
Only 50, meh.
