High winds wreak havoc across the county overnight

Dispatchers and first responders have been kept busy overnight and into the morning with reports of power lines down and cars off the roadway as a wind storm hit Genesee County with gusts up to 60 mph and temperatures below freezing.

No serious incidents were reported.

Currently, there are at least 17 known power outages across the county affecting some 300 National Grid customers. The two largest appear to be in Byron with 171 customers without power and North Bergen with 57 customers without power.

There were two jack-knifed trucks on the I-490, including one incident still ongoing with no injuries but a fuel leak is reported.

Wind storms and false alarms of fire at commercial structures seem to go hand-in-hand and at one point around 2 a.m., City of Batavia had three such simultaneous calls.