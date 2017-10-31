Online News. Community Views.

October 31, 2017 - 1:18pm

Hilton resident pleads guilty to weapon charge for possessing high capacity magazine with live ammunition

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, byron, news, notify.

A 33-year-old man from Hilton accused of illegally possessing a semiautomatic .223-caliber rifle and large capacity magazine in violation of New York State law while in Byron in March entered a guilty plea this morning to a single felony count of criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd.

Under terms of the plea deal, if Charles S. Ganoung IV, avoids criminal legal trouble for the next year while on probation, his plea can be reduced to a misdemeanor, criminal possession of a weapon, 4th.

He would then serve two more years on probation.

Deputies arrested Ganoung March 25 while in the course of an unrelated investigation when Ganoung was found with rifle, which deputies said was unregistered and equipped with a telescoping stock, pistol grip, detachable high-capacity magazine, loaded with 28 live rounds, flash suppressor/muzzle break and a bayonet mount. 

The Army veteran admitted to the second count of the indictment, the one dealing with the large capacity magazine, in Genesee County Court this morning but made no other statements.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24.

