Home invasion assault reported in Bethany

A 73-year-old man in Bethany was asaulted tonight in his home by an intruder and is being transported to UMMC by ambulance for treatment of his injuries.

The intruder awoke the man and struck him several times with an unknown object. He also sprayed him with an unknown substance.

The suspect was not on scene when deputies arrived and law enforcement has no description at this time.

The initial 9-1-1 call was just before 9 p.m.