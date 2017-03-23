Home invasion suspects told Swan Street residents they were police officers

The two men who allegedly broke into a home at 49 Swan Street at 2:22 a.m. told the occupants of the house that they were police officers.

They then attacked the occupants and caused physical injury, according to police.

Kolton Cotter, 22, of Eagle Harbor Road, Albion (top photo), was charged with robbery, burglary, coercion, conspiracy, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal impersonation, petit larceny, criminal mischief, assault, possession of burglary tools, unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Andrew Morris, 19, of Main Street, Attica, was charged with robbery, burglary, coercion, conspiracy, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal impersonation, petit larceny, assault, possession of burglar tools, an unlawful possession of marijuana.

Officers Darryl Streeter and Frank Klimjack responded to the report of a break-in in progress and found Morris inside the residence and took him into custody. Cotter fled and was chased by Klimjack.

Klimjack caught up with him on Graham Street and deployed a Taser to help subdue him. Cotter was transported by Mercy EMS to UMMC for evaluation.

Batavia PD said Morris and Cotter identified themselves as undercover police officers in an attempt to steal property.

At one point, a suspect reportedly told the victims that at least one of them was armed. Police did not report recovering a firearm. The type of weapon recovered was not identified by police.

The suspects were arraigned in City Court and jailed without bail.