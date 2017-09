Multiple fire companies have been dispatched to 9792 Ridge Road, Darien, for a house struck by lightning with smoke reported in the residence.

Darian Fire was initially dispatched.

Mutual aid requested from Alexander, Town of Batavia, Corfu, East Pembroke, Indian Falls, and City Fire.

UPDATE 11:23 p.m.: City's fourth platoon requested to the station. Emergency management requested to the scene.