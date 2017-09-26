September 26, 2017 - 8:28am
Hydrant testing scheduled Thursday for Pearl Street, South Main, River
posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news, infrastructure.
Press release:
On Thursday, September 28, 2017 one of the businesses in industrial park will be conducting a fire pump test. This work may result in a period of discolored water in the general area of Pearl Street, South Main Street and River Street. Residents should check to make sure water clarity has returned before resuming activities such as laundry which may be impacted.
