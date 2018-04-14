Ice storm warning in effect starting at 2 p.m., for 24 hours

An ice storm is forecast for today starting at 2 p.m. with significant icing and gusty winds expected.

The ice storm warning is in effect until 2 p.m., Sunday.

Power outages and tree damage are likely, according to the National Weather Service, due to the wind and ice.

Travel will be difficult at times. Drivers should expect ice-covered surfaces and be on the lookout for downed tree limbs and power lines.