February 3, 2017 - 9:01pm

Injury accident reported on Lyman Road, Bergen

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, bergen.

An accident with injuries is reported at Lyman Road and West Bergen Road, Byron. 

Bergen Fire and ambulance dispatched.

UPDATE 9:01 p.m.: Mercy Flight requested to the scene  

 

