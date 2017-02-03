February 3, 2017 - 9:01pm
Injury accident reported on Lyman Road, Bergen
An accident with injuries is reported at Lyman Road and West Bergen Road, Byron.
Bergen Fire and ambulance dispatched.
UPDATE 9:01 p.m.: Mercy Flight requested to the scene
