February 26, 2017 - 4:39pm
Inventors of MöbileSchlägen kickoff effort to raise money to begin production
posted by Howard B. Owens in MöbileSchlägen, batavia, Oakfield, news, business.
The inventors of MöbileSchlägen hosted a party at Ken's Charcoal Pits & Bar-B-Q to kick off their Kickstarter campaign, aimed at raising $150,000 so they can begin production of their hammer, nail and log game based on a popular game with a German ancestry.
Photos: Co-owner Marc Johnson demonstrates how to play the game.
