Investigation indicates no battery in smoke detector at scene of fire where resident died

A smoke detector in the room of 66-year-old Lance Dery did not have a battery in it at the time a fire broke out at the Sunset Motel on West Main Street Road, Batavia, Saturday, according to a Sheriff's Office investigator.

Dery was found dead in the motel room when firefighters arrived at the fire scene. The fire had not spread and was confined to Dery's room. The cause of the fire appears to be a cigarette in the bed, though an autopsy has yet to be completed so officials don't know yet if Dery suffered a medical condition or died as a result of the fire, said Investigator Chris Parker.

As to the smoke detector, fire inspector and code compliance officer for the Town of Batavia, Mathew Mahaney, said the investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued.

"As of right now, the Town of Batavia has no outstanding building or zoning violations associated with the property," Mahaney said. "We are waiting for the investigation to be completed so that we can follow up. We will follow up on similar occupancies to ensure that all places of business are complying with all procedures for life safety."

