It's a block party in Le Roy as Knights celebrate a bevy of sectional titles

Photos and info submitted by Le Roy Principal Tim McArdle.

Over the past four days, the Le Roy Oatkan Knights have won three Section V team championships in boys track & field, tennis, and softball, and nine individual titles in track & field.

Saturday at Avon High School the boys' track & field team ran away with the Section V Class CC Championship, scoring 111 points and winning by 45 points. This is the 11th Track and Field Title since 2007 for the program.

Tuesday night at Naples Elementary School the tennis team defended their Section V Championship by dominating Wellsville 5-0. The Knights are undefeated on the season at 13-0. The win is the third title in tennis in school history.

Tuesday night at Bloomfield Elementary School the softball team won its seventh straight game upsetting #1 Gananda en route to the Section V Class C1 Championship, 5-3. The team knocked off the third, second, and first seeds to win their second title in three years. The Knights have now won four softball sectional titles in school history.

"A huge thank you to our Le Roy fire and police departments for welcoming home our Champions," Le Roy Principal Tim McArdle said. "We can’t thank them enough for always bringing out the entire fleet for our Oatkan Knights."

The 2017-2018 school year has brought home six Section V championships (volleyball, winter cheerleading, boys winter track & field, spring boys track & field, tennis, and softball) which is the most team championships won in a sports year in school history. The Oatkan Knights also brought home 13 individual titles (winter track & field, wrestling, and spring track & field) this school year.