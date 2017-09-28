JK principal is a jail bird for a day

The students at John Kennedy School raised $555 for new library books and Principal Paul Kessler paid the price.

As a "reward" for the students, Kessler spent the day in jail.

Students, such as Anthony Nesbitt, 3rd grade, took turns as guards to ensure he didn't escape.

The pre-lunch crowd passing the jail was pretty merciless. "You stay locked up, Mr. Kessler," more than one said as they walked in their class lines.

"The kids are having fun with it," Kessler said. "So are some of the teachers."