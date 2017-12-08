Job Development Board presents awards at annual breakfast

CY Farms was named business of the year for Genesee County by the GLOW Workforce Development board at a breakfast this morning at Terry Hills.

The Elba-based company was honored by for its contributions to agriculture, the local business community and employee development.

Found in 1951 by Carl Yunker, the farm has grown from 25 cows and a tractor to more than six thousand acres of crops, 3,800 dairy replacement cattle, and Batavia Turf. CY Farms supports numerous community activities and has hosted job development tours and education programs. The company was also honored because one of its employees is a man with disabilities that the Yunkers worked with to help tailor a job to suit his needs.

"The man is now able to support his family," said Veronica Frost during the presentation of the award to CEO Craig Yunker.

Christi Lotempio was named participant of the year for Genesee County. The award was presented by Veronica Frost.

Lotempio was laid off by Muller Quaker and when she entered the job bureau she had no college education experience. She enrolled at GCC and completed a two-year degree in 18 months with a major in business. She also studied accounting. Despite having the home she was renting getting sold, forcing her to move, plus during those 18 months, an uncle died, she was in a car wreck and she got married. Still, he graduated with a 3.94 GPA.

Now she's employed at Genesee Lumber.

Lisa Smith presented Samantha Strumph with the youth recognition award. Smith described Strumph as quiet and shy when she first entered the Job Bureau in Batavia. Now, she said, she's bursting with confidence after working at the Byron-Bergen Library.