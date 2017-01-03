Online News. Community Views.

January 3, 2017 - 8:32am

Joey Belladonna to play T.F. Brown's on Jan. 14

posted by Howard B. Owens in T.F. Brown's, batavia, music, arts, entertainment, news.

joeybelladonnatfs01.jpg

Rock star Joey Belladonna returns to Batavia Jan. 14 for a show at T.F. Brown's with his cover band, Big Chief Way.

Belladonna is best known as lead singer for the popular thrash metal band Anthrax. Anthrax, with frontman Belladonna, has released 10 albums that have sold 8 million copies worldwide. The band was nominated for three Grammy awards.

From Western New York, Belladonna occasionally plays shows in the area with Big Chief Way.

There are a limited number of VIP tickets available that includes a chance to meet Belladonna between 8 and 9 p.m. for $10. Tickets must be purchased at T.F.'s by Jan. 13. The show starts at 10 p.m. and tickets are $5 pre-sale or at the door. Tickets may be purchased at T.F. Brown's.

joeybelladonatfs02.jpg

