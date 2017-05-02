Judge almost rejects guilty plea of drug dealer before sending him to jail

A Stafford resident came close to seeing his prior guilty plea to a drug dealing charge rejected by Judge Charles Zambito because of information contained in a pre-sentence report.

A letter from the Sheriff's Office said the activities of Jeffery D. Torrey, Sr., give indications that he has been dealing drugs recently and a letter from Torrey's wife said he travels around with a bodyguard.

"This is not a favorable PSI," Zambito told Torrey, before saying he did consider rejecting his prior guilty plea.

Instead, Zambito sentenced Torrey to six months in jail and give years probation.

Torrey had previously entered guilty pleas to criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and criminal possession of a weapon 4th, a misdemeanor.

The Local Drug Task Force executed the warrant on Torrey's home in October. Agents found a grow operation inside his residence, a quantity of marijuana and cocaine, a set of metal knuckles, a gravity knife and U.S. currency.

Torrey made no statement when asked, prior to sentencing.

Undersheriff Greg Walker was head of the task force at the time and wrote the letter in the pre-sentence report expressing concern about Torrey's activities.

Zambito said he took the letter seriously.

"The Sheriff's Department doesn't often take a stand," Zambito said.