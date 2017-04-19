Online News. Community Views.

April 19, 2017 - 11:17am

Jump with Jill entertains Pavilion children and teaches them about nutrition

posted by Howard B. Owens in Pavilion, pavilion central school, education, schools, news.

jumpwithjillpavilion2017.jpg

Elementary school students in Pavilion were entertained today by Jill Jayne, who travels the country using a face-based, rock-show format called Jump with Jill to teach kids about nutrition. The hour-long show is participatory and educational, with messages about taking care of "my body" and that fruit is sweet like candy, but gives you energy and is better for your body.

jumpwithjillpavilion2017-2.jpg

jumpwithjillpavilion2017-3.jpg

jumpwithjillpavilion2017-4.jpg

jumpwithjillpavilion2017-5.jpg

