March 23, 2018 - 8:58am

K-Kids ready for Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Kiwanis Club, Easter, news, St. Joe's.

Students at St. Joe's, members of K-Kids, put 8,000 pieces of chocolate into 4,000 plastic Easter Eggs this week to help the Kiwanis Club of Batavia prepare for its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Centennial Park on March 31.

There will also be a total of nine large chocolate Easter bunnies from Oliver's Candies given away as prizes.

The Easter Egg Hunt begins at precisely 9 a.m.

