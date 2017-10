A kitchen fire is reported at the Corfu Meadows Apartments, 53 West Main St., Corfu.

One person may have suffered smoke inhalation.

Corfu Fire dispatched.

Darien, East Pembroke, and Pembroke departments also requested to the city. City Fast Team requested to the scene. The city's 1st plattoon requested to fill in at the Fire Hall.

UPDATE 9:47 p.m.: Fire knocked down.