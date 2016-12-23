Kiwanis provides complete Christmas meals to dozens of local families

Dozens of families turned out to the YWCA on Thursday evening to receive a Christmas tote bag filled with everything they need, along with a turkey, to create a full holiday meal. The children also got a visit with Santa.

The participating families were identified with the help of Batavia City Schools.

The event was organized by the Kiwanis Club of Batavia.

Also, participating was the Richmond Memorial Library with its GRO program, which takes donated children's books and distributes through 17 partner locations.

District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, a member of Kiwanis and past president of the Batavia Club, carries out a tote for a family.