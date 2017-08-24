Kmart in Batavia not on list of stores scheduled to close

Kmart in Batavia has again dodged the budget cutting ax of parent company Sears as the 124-year-old retail giant continues to see sales revenue drop across the country.

This morning, Sears announced that it's closing 28 Kmart locations, but the Batavia store is not on the list.

In July, Sears announced it was closing 35 locations, and neither Kmart nor the local Sears outlet made the list. In all, the company has closed 180 locations in the past year.

The announcement after Sears made its latest revenue report to stockholders, revealing an 11.7 percent drop in sales on a same-store basis. The company lost $251 million for the quarter.

In March, another legendary retail chain, JC Penney, announced it was closing stores across the nation, but Batavia's store was not on the list.

Kohl's Department Stores has also been struggling with declining retail sales, but that company's CEO said that rather than close stores, it will shrink existing stores.