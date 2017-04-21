Lady Antebellum added to packed lineup of concerts at Darien Lake

The concert lineup for the 2017 season at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center continues to fill out, with a total of 23 shows schedule after the latest addition, Lady Antebellum.

Other shows added over the past few weeks: Goo Goo Dolls, Train, Zac Brown Band, Third Eye Blind, Nickleback, One Republic, Kings of Leon, and John Mayer.

This is the 25th season for Darien Lake PAC and to celebrate, concert tickets are also good for admission to the theme park.

For a complete concert lineup and ticket information, click here.