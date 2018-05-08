Large pallet fire reported at Ed Arnold Scrap

A "very large fire, larger than we had before," according to the East Pembroke fire chief, is reported at Edward Arnold Scrap Processors Inc., 2216 Angling Road, Corfu.

East Pembroke fire along with Corfu, Indian Falls, and Town of Batavia are dispatched in a second alarm.

UPDATE 5:54 p.m.: Oakfield Fire Police are requested to shut down traffic at Angling Road and West Avenue.

UPDATE 5:57 p.m.: A reader sent in this photo above of the huge plume of smoke that is visible from Galloway Road.

UPDATE 5:59 p.m.: Per command, all firefighters responding are told this fire is to be fought defensively.

UPDATE 6:09 p.m.: All available manpower from Town of Batavia Fire Department is requested to stand by in quarters.

UPDATE 6:12 p.m.: Tankers are requested to the scene from Elba, Alexander and Alabama.

UPDATE 6:18 p.m.: Mercy medic #1 is asked to stand by in East Pembroke Fire Hall.

UPDATE 6:28 p.m.: All available manpower, including EMS, from Corfu called to stand by in quarters.

UPDATE 6:48 p.m.: Although smoke spewing from the scene is roughly half what it was, firefighters are having some difficulty fighting the blaze. Storage trailers that are stationed along an access road are preventing firefighting apparatus from reaching the north corner of the site.

UPDATE 10:08 p.m.: East Pembroke is back in service.

UPDATE 10:21 p.m.: Fire photos:

Here's another reader-submitted photo, taken from Stannard Road, Alexander.