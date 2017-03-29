Law and Order: 62-year-old man charged with drug possession

Robert E. Merritt, 62, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, possession of a hypodermic instrument, and controlled substance not in original container. Merritt was arrested following a complaint at 6:23 a.m. of an incident on Hutchins Place. He was jailed on $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond.

A 17-year-old resident of Holland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and burglary 3rd. The youth is accused of entering Speedway after being previously barred from the store and stealing merchandise.

Kelli E. Wallace, 54, of Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Wallace was arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged theft at Kwik Fill on Ellicott and Jackson.

Nikayla C. Jackson, 19, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear in City Court. She was jailed on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.

Eric J. McGill, 33, of Porter Avenue, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. McGill is accused of threatening a neighbor.

Gregory A. Burgess, 24, of Bowen Road, Attica, is charged with harassment 2nd. Burgess is accused of grabbing another person during an argument.

Alex Isaac, 27, of East 83rd Street, Brooklyn, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Isaac allegedly sent text messages to a protected party in violation of a court order.

Amar S.M. Zainelabdin, 29, of Affinity Lane, Buffalo, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, no headlights and suspended registration. Zainelabdin was stopped on Ellicott Street at 9:02 p.m., Friday, by Officer Arick Perkins.

Sean M. Madigan, 31, of Collegeview Drive, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear. Madigan was arrested following an anonymous tip on his location. He was jailed on $500 bail.

Tammy Marie O'Shea, 45, of Main Road, Stafford, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd. O'Shea is accused of trespassing at an apartment complex on Main Road, Stafford, at 2 p.m., Jan. 22.

Shana Lee Sullivan, 25, of Griswold Road, Stafford, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Sullivan was charged following a traffic stop at 9:48 p.m., Tuesday, on Griswold Road, Stafford, by Deputy Brian Thompson.