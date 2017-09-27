Online News. Community Views.

September 27, 2017 - 7:18am

Law and Order: Akron man accused of taking vehicle, selling tools without permission

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, batavia, pembroke, Alabama.

Jeri Carlton Lobur, 51, of Hoag Avenue, Akron, is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and petit larceny. Lobur is accused of using another person's vehicle in Pembroke without permission and then selling power tools that were stored in the vehicle without the owner's permission.  

Dominic Daniel Czerniak, 18, of Wyvil Avenue, Scottsville, is charged with criminal possession of a marijuana 4th and speeding. Czerniak was stopped at 6:18 p.m., Monday, on Main Street, Corfu, for an alleged traffic violation by Officer Richard Retzlaff. Czerniak was allegedly found in possession of more than two ounces of marijuana.

Aaron D. Swimline, 31, of Alabama, is charged with felony DWI, speeding, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Swimline was stopped at 10:44 p.m., Sunday, on Route 63 in the Town of Shelby by State Police.

blue button