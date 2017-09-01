Law and Order: Albion man accused of driving more than 111 mph, fleeing from police, with three children in his car

Clarence J. Carithers, 32, of West Academy Street, Albion, is charged with: unlawful fleeing a police officer; three counts of endangering the welfare of a child; reckless driving- speeding (86 in 55-mph zone); failure to stop at blinking red light; unsafe turn without signaling, speed in excess of 55 mph (111 mph); and inadequate lights. Carithers allegedly drove his vehicle past a Sheriff's patrol at an excessive speed on Lewiston Road, Alabama, at 12:44 a.m. and then failed to stop at a blinking red light at the intersection of Lewiston and Alleghany roads, continuing southbound on Route 77 at a high rate of speed. Carithers then allegedly turned onto Bloomingdale Road and failed to signal. He is accused of driving in excess of 55 mph on Bloomingdale before stopping at a gas mart located on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation. He was arrested by Deputy Eric Meyer, arraigned in Town of Alabama Court and jailed without bail. Assisting were Sgt. John Baiocco, Sgt. Jason Saile, Deputy Ryan Young, and Deputy Howard Wilson.

Devan Dashaun Hazel, 23, of St. Mary's Street, NYC, is charged with criminal possession of marijuana, 5th. He was arrested on a warrant out of Town of Stafford Court and jailed on $250 bail.

Kalil T. Walker, 23, of Isabelle Street, Rochester, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear in City Court. Walker posted bail and was released.

Timothy J. Wood, 28, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant upon release from the Niagara County Correctional Facility. He was turned over to Batavia PD, arraigned in City Court and sentenced to 15 days in jail.

Nicholas D. Martino, 37, of Main Street, Alexander, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear.

Darryl Robinson, 53, of East Main Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant. Robinson was taken into custody during an investigation into an unrelated incident. Robinson allegedly failed to appear in City Court on charges of harassment, 2nd, and unnecessary noise.

Robin A. Pickering, 33, of Electric Avenue, Lackawanna, was arrested on a warrant. Pickering allegedly failed to comply with terms of DWI conviction in 2015. She was jailed on $2,500 bail.

Shuvon J. Williams, 41, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment, 2nd. Williams was allegedly involved in an altercation in the Dollar General parking lot on East Main Street, Batavia, at 6:10 p.m. Friday.

Kelly A. Morrison, 44, of Skyline Drive, Lady Lake, Fla., is charged with menacing, 2nd, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a weapon (prior conviction). Morrison allegedly brandished a large pocket knife during an altercation at 6:10 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Dollar General in Batavia. Morrison was jailed without bail.

A 17-year-old resident of Edward Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief, 2nd, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of marijuana. The youth allegedly damaged a parked vehicle in the area of Bank Street and Washington Avenue, Batavia, and then resisted when officers attempted to place him under arrest. He was jailed on $2,500 bail.

Maria Katriliotis, 35, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment, 2nd. Katriliotis allegedly kicked another person at 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

Brandon C. Smart, 40, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant. Smart was arrested after police responded to a location on Hutchins Street to investigate a noise complaint.

A 17-year-old resident of Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. The youth was allegedly found in possession of marijuana at a location on Cedar Street, Batavia.

Dora L. Poodry, 23, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with failure to appear on a petit larceny charge. Poodry is in custody on an unrelated charge.

Meredith H. Cutro, 40, of Tracy Avenue, Batavia, is charged with harassment, 2nd, and criminal trespass. Cutro allegedly entered the home of another person at 4:44 p.m. Aug. 22and refused to leave when told to leave. Cutro allegedly pushed another person when that person was trying to get her to leave.

Dustin L. Landin, 38, of James Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for an alleged violation of his release under supervision contract. He was jailed on $2,500 bail.

Traci Lynn Abrams, 19, of Skye Road, Alabama, is charged with possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. Abrams was arrested by Batavia PD and turned over to the Sheriff's Office on a warrant.

Rudy P. Bail, 23, of Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Bail was charged by State Police at 8:36 a.m. Thursday in the Town of Bethany.