Law and Order: Batavia man accused of assault, resisting arrest after Central Avenue incident

Woodrow Horseman

Woodrow C. Horseman, 42, no permanent address, Batavia, is charged with attempted assault, 2nd, obstructing governmental administration, 2nd, resisting arrest, and harassment, 2nd. Horseman was arrested after police responded to a report of a disturbance on Central Avenue at 11:38 p.m. May 23. Horseman was accused of punching another person in the back of the head with a closed fist while that person was assisting in the arrest of another person. Horseman was ordered held without bail.

Shaqueita L. Irvin, 26, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Irvin was charged after police responded to a complaint of a disturbance on Central Avenue at 11:38 p.m. May 23. She was jailed on $2,500 bail.

Ahdeosun R. Aiken, 20, of Ellicott Avenue, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. Aiken was arrested after police responded to a report of a disturbance at 11:40 p.m., May 24, on Central Avenue. Aiken was jailed on $1,000 bail.

Lamont C. Crimes, 42, of North Street, Batavia, is charged with assault, 1st. Crimes is accused of stabbing another person with a knife during a fight at 4:30 p.m. Monday at a location on Church Street, Elba.

Holly Marie Squires, 32, of West Bank Street, Albion, is charged with robbery, 2nd, and assault, 3rd. Squires allegedly stole money while being aided by another person and caused injury to the victim. Squires was jailed on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.

Jessica L. DeRidder, 30, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with grand larceny, 4th. DeRidder is accused of stealing the money of another tenant of a residence on State Street, by keeping rent money for herself instead of paying the landlord.

Jordan S. Thomas, 19, of East Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property, 5th. Thomas was allegedly found in possession of a bicycle that had been reported stolen from outside Genesee County Probation on May 9. (Previously: Batavia man needs his bike back)

Walter B. Hale Jr., 40, of East Avenue, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation, endangering the welfare of a child, and failure to stop at a stop sign. Hale was stopped at 8:33 p.m. May 15 on Summit Street, by officers Christopher Lindsay and Chad Richards. Hale is accused of having a passenger on his motorcycle less than 16 years old.

Trametrias L. Scott, 40, of Rochester, is charged with felony DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to stop at stop sign, driving without stop lamps, uninspected motor vehicle, and circumventing interlock device. Scott was stopped at 8:45 p.m. Sunday on Route 33, Begen, by State Police. A trooper reported detecting the odor of alcohol after a traffic stop at Route 33 and Apple Tree Road, Bergen. Scott is accused of failing a field sobriety test. Her breath sample was allegedly .24 BAC. She was jailed on $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.

Alexis R. Chavez, 19, of Pearl Street, Medina, is charged with driving while impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd, unlawful possession of marijuana, driving while using a mobile device, and blocking a highway. Chavez is accused of stopping his vehicle without moving at West Main and Oak streets, Batavia, through four cycles of the traffic light. He was allegedly on his mobile phone. Officers Jason Ivison and Kevin DeFelice responded to the complaint.

Alexander H. Koch, 23, of Buffalo, is charged with DWI, failure to yield at an intersection, and failure to notify DMV of an address change. Koch was stopped by State Police after he allegedly turned from Snipery Road onto Route 33 in the Town of Pembroke and failed to yield to a trooper's patrol car, which had the right of way at 12:38 a.m. Sunday. Troopers say Koch failed a field sobriety test.

Joshua R. Nanni, 24, of Oakfield, is charged with driving while impaired by drugs, unsafe turn, and driving left of pavement markings. State Police responded to the Town of Pembroke at 10:40 p.m. May 22 for a report of a vehicle unable to maintain its lane. A trooper stopped Nanni after observing his vehicle allegedly engage in several traffic violations. The trooper reportedly detected the odor of alcohol and observed the driver's eyes were glassy. Nanni allegedly failed a field sobriety test. A drug recognition expert also assisted in the investigation and Nanni provided a blood sample.

Nasir C. Nathan, 22, of West Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with harassment, 2nd. Nathan was allegedly involved in an argument on Watson Street, Batavia, at 6:54 p.m. Saturday. Nathan is accused of throwing a styrofoam cup at another person.

Amber L. LaRock, 18, of Lewis Place, Batavia, is charged with harassment, 2nd. LaRock was arrested in connection with an incident on Lewis Place reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Travis L. Ettinger, 30, of West Avenue, Albion, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd, and speeding. Ettinger was stopped on Pearl Street, Batavia, at 11:19 a.m. Saturday by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Heather D. Wendt, 32, of Holland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Wendt was charged after a child was found unattended at 12:54 p.m. May 17 on Holland Avenue, Batavia.

Donna M. Fidanza, 48, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property, 5th, and conspiracy, 6th. Fidanza was charged following an investigation into the left of property from a residence on East Main Street at 11:45 a.m. March 26.

Jonathan D. Wilson Jr., 36, of Buell Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Wilson was reportedly involved in a minor motor-vehicle accident at 4:46 a.m. May 20 on East Main Street, Batavia. The accident was investigated by Officer Frank Klimjack.

Korbin R. Ground, 20, of Crittenden Road, Akron, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, 2nd. Ground was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 9:46 p.m. May 22 on North Street, Batavia, by officers Jason Davis and Christopher Lindsay.

Joseph A. Kliszak, 19, of Meadow Drive, Alden, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Kliszak was allegedly found in possession of marijuana at 11:27 p.m. May 22 at a location on North Street, Batavia, by Officer Jason Davis.

Eric J. Bratcher, 29, of Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with obstructing governmental administration, 2nd. Bratcher allegedly failed to obey an officer's commands during an investigation of a domestic incident on Pringle Avenue at 12:52 a.m. Wednesday.

James Michael Young, 54, of Thomas Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and unauthorized use of a vehicle, 3rd. Young allegedly choked the victim after she confronted him about not returning a vehicle.

William Ransom Dieter Jr., 44, of Bennett Avenue, Oakfield, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and speeding. Dieter was stopped at 2:55 a.m. Saturday on Main Road, Pembroke, by Deputy Mathew Clor.

Christopher M. Dilaura, 38, of Batavia, is charged with DWI, refusal to take breath test, moving from lane unsafely, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle. Dilaura was stopped by State Police at 5:25 p.m. Saturday on West Main Street, Batavia.

An 18-year-old from Batavia and Tricia M. Martinez, 25, of Batavia, are charged with petit larceny. The two people are accused of stealing in the Town of Pembroke at 12:16 p.m. Friday. They were arrested by State Police. No further details released.