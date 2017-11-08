Law and Order: Batavia man accused of breaking into Elba home, threatening residents

Adam Gill

Adam J. Gill, 29, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, two counts of burglary, and menacing, 2nd. At 1:31 a.m. Tuesday, Gill allegedly entered a residence in the Village of Elba and displayed a knife. After a brief struggle with the occupants, the intruder was disarmed and he left the residence without further incident. Gill was known to the residents. They did not sustain any injuries. Gill was located on Oak Street in Batavia and charged with DWI. He was jailed on $50,000 bail, $10,000 bond.

Lamar Iteef Randall, 32, of Walnut Place, Batavia, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, 1st, obstructed license plate, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Randall was stopped at 4:35 p.m. Monday on Veterans Memorial Drive by Sgt. Ron Welker.

Shaun Michael Brennan, 23, of Brookedge Drive, of Hamlin, is charged with DWI, refusal to breath test, and speeding. Brennan was stopped at 7:18 p.m. Monday on North Lake Road, Bergen, by Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Jeremy John Schraufstetter, 40, of Leroy Street, Cheektowaga, is charged with felony DWI and felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Schraufstetter was stopped at 1:43 a.m. Oct. 28 on Route 20, Darien, by Investigator Chris Parker.

David S. Rigoni, 38, of Pavilion, is charged with operator impaired by drugs and moving from lane unsafely. Rigoni was stopped by State Police at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday in Le Roy.