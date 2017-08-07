Law and Order: Batavia man accused of choking person, injecting dog with purple liquid

Eddie L. Miles, Jr., 45, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and torturing or injuring animals. Mile is accused of putting his arm around the neck of another person and obstructing that person's breathing. He is also accused of injecting an unknown purple liquid into a dog. He was jailed on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

Ronald C. Palmer, 46, of Florida, was arrested as a fugitive from justice. Le Roy PD arrested Palmer with assistance from the Local Drug Task Force. He was located on East Main Street, Le Roy. He was wanted on a warrant out of Broward County for violation of pre-trial release terms. The original charger is grand theft 3rd. He was jailed without bail pend extradition.

Matthew B. Hardesty, 24, Martin Avenue, Blasdell, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Hardesty was wanted on a warrant for an alleged grand larceny in May 2016 on Narramore Drive. Hardesty was located by USAF Security Police at Niagara Falls Airbase and turned over to Batavia PD. He was jailed without bail.

Eloise A. Peart, 31, of Wilder Street, Rochester, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear. Peart was released on bail.

Jeffrey T. Garrett, 45, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with disobeying a mandate. Garrett allegedly failed to respond to a grand jury subpoena.

Sean P. Carney, 26, of Hickory Hill Drive, Mayfield Village, Ohio, is charged with petit larceny. Carney is accused of shoplifting at Tops. He was jailed on $1,000 bail, $2,500 bond.

Dexter L. Turner, 25, of Church Street, Medina, is charged with failure to appear. He was jailed on $1,000 bail. He was also arrested on another warrant and bail on that arrest was set at $10,000.