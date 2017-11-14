Law and Order: Batavia man accused of fraudulently using credit card

Eric M. Donohue, 29, of Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with forgery 2nd and identify theft. Donohue allegedly used a fraudulently obtained credit card to make a purchase at a business in the Tops Plaza at 6:21 p.m., May 26, and also signed the name of the individual who name was on the credit card. He was jailed without bail.

Armando M. Teruel, 33, of Black Spruce Court, Amherst, is charged with harassment 2nd. Teruel was arrested in connection with an incident reported Oct. 29 on South Main Street, Batavia.