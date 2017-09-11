Law and Order: Batavia man accused of menacing neighbor and son with firearm

Russell Leonard Penepent, 54, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child. Penepent allegedly menaced a neighbor and his 5-year-old child with a firearm at 3:19 p.m. Sunday. He was jailed on $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.

Lawrence A. Guy, 41, of Roosevelt Avenue, Batavia, is charged with torturing or injuring an animal, endangering the welfare of a child, and coercion, 2nd. Police alleged that during a domestic incident Guy punched the family dog several times and threw it down several stairs in the presence of children. He was ordered held on $10,000 bail.

Jacob J. Russell, 21, of Walkers Corners Road, Byron, is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th. Russell was arrested on a warrant by members of the Local Drug Task Force. During the arrest, Russell was allegedly found in possession of heroin. He is also accused of giving a quantity of heroin to another person. He was jailed on $50,000 bail.

Daniel James Maus, 56, of Johnson Road, Bergen, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Maus was allegedly found in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at 12:54 a.m. Saturday on Perry Road, Pavilion, by Deputy Mathew Clor.

Ryan Paul Isham, 26, of 66th Street, Niagara Falls, is charged with felony DWI, failure to yield right of way on left turn, and failure to yield right of way at a yield sign. Isham was arrested following an investigation into an accident reported at 12:55 a.m. Sunday on Route 98 in Elba by Deputy Ryan Young. Deputies responded to the accident and located a Dodge Ram pickup truck on its roof. Occupants of both vehicles were out of the vehicles. Isham was determined to be the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado. Isham was transported to UMMC for evaluation and released. All other occupants were treated and released at the scene. Additional charges are pending.

Miguel E. Alvarez, 22, of Maple Avenue, Batavian, and a 16-year-old resident of Trumbull Parkway are charged with petit larceny. At 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Batavia PD officers Arick Perkins and Christopher Lindsay attempted to speak with two suspicious males on West Main Street, Batavia. When approached, the subjects ran. They were later taken into custody and one of the subjects was allegedly found trying to conceal a 30-pack of beer and pizza in his pants that had been stolen from Tops.

Molly M. Smith, 45, of MacArthur Drive, Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving while impaired by drugs. Smith was arrested following an investigation into a minor injury motor-vehicle accident at 5:12 p.m. Friday on West Main Street, Batavia, by Officer Marc Lawrence.

Ronald P. Dixon, 38, of Pearl Street Road, Batavia, is charged with possession of a hypodermic instrument. City PD responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 1:10 a.m. Friday on East Main Street, and located Dixon, who was wanted on a warrant. At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly found in possession of a needle and other drug paraphernalia. He was jailed on $2,000 bail on the warrant.

Michael J. Difalco, 29, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 5th. Difalco allegedly sold property he knew to be stolen at Pawn King in the Town of Batavia. He was jailed on $500 bail.

Julio C. Morales Jr., 32, of Upton Road, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant. Morales was arrested on a theft of services charge in 2015 and allegedly never appeared in City Court on that charge. He was jailed on $250 bail.

Henry L. Banks, 47, of Ross Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic charge.

A 17-year-old resident of Skye Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with attempted assault, 1st, harassment, 2nd, and obstructing governmental administration. Batavia PD responded to Burger King at 5:46 p.m. Aug. 28 for a reported disturbance. A person reportedly struck a vehicle. When police arrived, the suspect fled and was later apprehended.

Anthony A. Leone, 49, of Jackson Avenue, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for a trespass charge stemming from an incident on Ellicott Street reported at 4:25 p.m. Aug. 15.

Khala Linn Ray, 18, of Ridge Road, Gasport, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater and no headlamps. Ray was stopped after Officer Arick Perkins observed at 2003 Pontiac Vibe on Ross Street being driven without headlights at 1:55 a.m., Aug. 26. Ray's vehicle was stopped on Washington Avenue.

Tyler M. Hughson, 22, of Hawthorn Drive, Albion, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater and speeding. Hughson was stopped at 9:32 p.m. Sept. 1 on East Main Street, Batavia, by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Rachell O. Soggs, 29, of South Swan Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear.

Christopher Steven Bump, 22, of Briarwood Terrace, Batavia, is charged with false personation. At 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, Officer Arick Perkins responded to Pearl Street, Batavia, for a report of a suspicious vehicle. When contacted, Bump allegedly provided the officer with a false name.

John R. Delara, 19, of Gilbert Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, petit larceny and unlawful possession of marijuana. Delara is accused of entering unsecured vehicles in a downtown parking lot at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 31 and attempting to steal items from the vehicles.

Tatiana C. Lugo, 22, of Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear. He was jailed on $2,500 bail.

Taylor K. Hicks, 25, of Pembroke, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Hicks was stopped by State Police at 8:05 p.m. Sept. 7 on Genesee Street, Pembroke.