Law and Order: Batavia man accused of possessing crack cocaine and marijuana

Abdullah H. Shareef, 36, of East Avenue, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, unlawful possession of marijuana, and promoting prison contraband 2nd. Shareef was arrested following a traffic stop by members of the Local Drug Task Force on Tuesday night. Shareef was allegedly found in possession crack cocaine and marijuana during the traffic stop. While being processed into the Genesee County Jail, he was allegedly found to possess on his person more cocaine and marijuana. He was ordered held without bail.