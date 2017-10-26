Law and Order: Batavia man accused of repeatedly punching another person in the face
Jimpce Jay Etienne, 41, of Warren Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Etienne allegedly repeatedly punched another person in the face during an incident reported at 12:30 a.m., Sunday, at a location on Warren Street. He was jailed on $950 bail.
Giancarlo A. Miranda, 19, of Clipknock Road, Stafford, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon 3rd. Miranda was allegedly found in possession of a switchblade knife while at County Building #1 at 4:07 p.m., Tuesday.
Michelle L. Misiak, 52, of Fisher Park, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Misiak is accused of stealing an alcoholic beverage from Southside Deli at 11:46 a.m., Saturday.
Carlton Lynn Beardsley, 22, of Walnut Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant. Beardsley was wanted on a warrant out of Batavia City Court.
William A. Andrews, III, 38, of State Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant. Andrews allegedly failed to comply with court-ordered programs. He was jailed on $2,500 bail.
Recent comments