Law and Order: Batavia man arrested at Fire Hall on trespass charge

Anthony J. Nobile, 28, of New York Place, Batavia, is charged with trespass. Batavia PD was dispatched to 18 Evans St., Batavia, which is the City of Batavia Fire Hall, to investigate a complaint of a male subject who would not leave. Nobile was arrested and released on an appearance ticket.

Kiha Samuel McNear, 19, of Walnut Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear. McNear was located by Officer Frank Klimjack and taken into custody. He was arraigned and jailed on $1,000 bail.

Tyrone N. Thigpen, Sr., 40, of Jackson Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Thigpen allegedly violated a stay away order of protection at 7:50 a.m., Monday.

Jordan B. Abrams, 25, of Alabama, is charged with harassment 2nd. Abrams was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 10:24 p.m., Sept. 24 in the Town of Alabama. No further details released.

Felicia A. Dumar, 27, of Byron, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Dumar was arrested by State Police in connection with an incident reported at 10:07 a.m., Tuesday, on Swamp Road, Byron. No further details released.

Russell S. Almeter, 63, of East Aurora, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Almeter was stopped by State Police at 12:14 a.m., Wednesday, on the Thruway exit ramp in Pembroke. He was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.