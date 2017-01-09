Law and Order: Batavia man arrested following report of road rage incident

Robert Lee Williams, Jr., 26, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with assault 3rd. Williams was allegedly involved in a road rage incident at 6 p.m., Dec. 21, on East Main Street, Batavia. There was reportedly a physical altercation resulting in injury to another person. Williams turned himself in on a warrant.

Christopher Charles Say, 26, of Goddard Street, Webster, Mass., is charged with bail jumping, criminal contempt 2nd and obstructing governmental administration 2nd. Say was arrested on a warrant and turned over to Batavia PD. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed on $2,500 bail.

Jill M. Turner, 24, of Burke Drive, Batavia, is charged with dog running at large. Turner is accused of allowing her dog to run loose on a neighbor's property.

Robert E. Wood, 26, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass 2nd. Wood allegedly entered the secured residence of a person he knew without permission at 2:26 a.m., Wednesday.

Branden L. Daymon, 32, of Norwich Drive, Rochester, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a vehicle and traffic violation.

Lexus M. Brown, 20, of Raines Park, Rochester, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear. Brown posted $300 police bail and was released.

Aaron Michael Gardner, 35, of Britt Road, Le Roy, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, no seat belt, unreasonable speed and failure to keep right. Garder was arrested following the completion of an investigation into a motor vehicle accident reported at 3:59 p.m., Nov. 11, on Oatka Trail Road, Le Roy. The investigation was conducted by Deputy Kevin Forsyth.