January 9, 2017 - 9:52am

Law and Order: Batavia man arrested following report of road rage incident

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, Le Roy.

Robert Lee Williams, Jr., 26, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with assault 3rd. Williams was allegedly involved in a road rage incident at 6 p.m., Dec. 21, on East Main Street, Batavia. There was reportedly a physical altercation resulting in injury to another person. Williams turned himself in on a warrant.

Christopher Charles Say, 26, of Goddard Street, Webster, Mass., is charged with bail jumping, criminal contempt 2nd and obstructing governmental administration 2nd. Say was arrested on a warrant and turned over to Batavia PD.  He was arraigned in City Court and jailed on $2,500 bail.

Jill M. Turner, 24, of Burke Drive, Batavia, is charged with dog running at large. Turner is accused of allowing her dog to run loose on a neighbor's property.

Robert E. Wood, 26, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass 2nd.  Wood allegedly entered the secured residence of a person he knew without permission at 2:26 a.m., Wednesday.

Branden L. Daymon, 32, of Norwich Drive, Rochester, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a vehicle and traffic violation.

Lexus M. Brown, 20, of Raines Park, Rochester, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear. Brown posted $300 police bail and was released.

Aaron Michael Gardner, 35, of Britt Road, Le Roy, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, no seat belt, unreasonable speed and failure to keep right. Garder was arrested following the completion of an investigation into a motor vehicle accident reported at 3:59 p.m., Nov. 11, on Oatka Trail Road, Le Roy. The investigation was conducted by Deputy Kevin Forsyth.

