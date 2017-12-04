Law and Order: Batavia resident accused of stealing $371 in merchandise from Tops

Joshua G. Bachorski, 34, of South Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Bachorski allegedly stole $370.82 in merchandise from Tops Market in Batavia.

Ricky A. Marceill, 53, of South Main Street, Batavia, was arrested on two warrants out of City Court for alleged failure to appear. He was held on bail.

James E. Porter, 66, of Clinton Street Road, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Porter was allegedly found in possession of marijuana at 11:22 p.m., Nov. 22, at a location on Clinton Street, Batavia.

Cody J. Dioguardi, 18, of Shepard Road, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Dioguardi was allegedly found in possession of marijuana at 11:07 p.m., Nov. 22, at a location on Clinton Street, Batavia.

Nancy E. Chatt, 72, of Prestige Crossing, Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Chatt was charged following an investigation into a complaint of erratic driving at 7:24 p.m., Nov. 26, on West Main Street, Batavia. Chatt was stopped by Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Sath Paul Dhanda, 37, of Clapsaddle Road, Bethany, is charged with criminal mischief and criminal contempt 2nd. Dhanda was charged following an investigation into an alleged domestic incident reported at 7:52 p.m. at a location on Ellicott Street, Batavia. He was held on $2,000 bail.

Trisha M. Craig, 24, of Bergen, is charged with offering a false written statement and falsely reporting an incident. Craig was arrested by State Police related to an incident reported at 3:54 p.m., Nov. 27, in Bergen. No further information released.