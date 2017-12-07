Online News. Community Views.

December 7, 2017 - 9:22am

Law and Order: Batavia woman accused of using false identity to obtain credit card

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, batavia, notify.

Zoe A. McClure, 48, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with identity theft 2nd. McClure is accused of opening a credit card account in the name of another person and using that card to charge more than $500. McClure was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

William Gordon Schultz, Sr., 43, no permanent address, is charged with petit larceny. Schultz is accused of shoplifting from Walmart at 3:20 a.m., Wednesday. He was jailed on $250 bail, $2,000 bond. Schultz was also arrested on a warrant for an unspecified violation of a family court act. He was jailed on $250 bail, $2,000 bond on this charge.

Samuel R. Thompson, 62, of York Street, Rochester, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Thompson is accused of writing on the outside of the building of Kwik Fill, 99 Jackson St., Batavia, at 3:38 p.m., Dec. 1, in permanent marker. He was jailed on $1,500 bond.

Christopher J. Campbell, 39, of Batavia, is charged with false personation. Campbell was arrested by State Police in relation to an incident reported at 5:15 p.m., Tuesday. No further details released.

