January 2, 2017 - 1:07pm

Law and Order: Batavia woman first DWI arrest of new year

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, Stafford.

Angela Joan Bombard, 55, of Main Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater and driving left of pavement markings.  Bombard was stopped at 6:49 p.m., Sunday, on Route 19, Le Roy, by Deputy Jeremy McClellan.

Justin Allen Siegmyer, 20, of Baxter Street, Buffalo, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, uninspected motor vehicle and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle. Siegmyer was arrested following a check of a vehicle parked roadside on Prole Road, Stafford, at 1:24 a.m., Sunday, by Deputy Mathew Clor.

