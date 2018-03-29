Online News. Community Views.

March 29, 2018 - 9:56am

Law and Order: BPD makes three warrant arrests

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, batavia, Stafford.

Nicole R. Elmore, 29, of Jackson Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear. She was jailed on $500 bail.

Dilek Kahraman Mehmet, 42, of Meadowbrook Road, Rochester, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on traffic tickets, including aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd. He was jailed on $250 bail.

Anthony L. Vanelli, 40, of Thorpe Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear. He was ordered held on bail.

Javaris A. Owens, 24, of Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding. Owens was stopped at 3:19 p.m. Monday on Route 33 in Stafford by State Police.

