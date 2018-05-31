Local Matters

May 31, 2018 - 9:34am

Law and Order: Brother charged in Oakfield woman's overdose death

posted by Howard B. Owens in Oakfield, crime, news, batavia, Alabama.
      Daniel Wells

Daniel E. Wells, 29, of Royalton, is charged with criminally negligent homicide. Wells was charged following an investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Niagara County Drug Task Force. Wells is accused being with his sister, Christyna Wells, 34, of Oakfield, in the City of Niagara Falls Nov. 10 when she overdosed on an unspecified drug. Wells then drove his sister to the 9400 block of Ridge Road in Royalton before summoning medical assistance. Wells is currently being held in the Niagara County Jail without bail on unrelated charges.

Edward Ryan Loper, 30, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with robbery, 2nd. Loper allegedly stole money from a victim while being aided by another person who caused physical injury to the victim. The incident was reported at 5:47 p.m. Sunday. Loper was jailed on $20,000 bail.

Brianna Renee Button, 22, of King Street, Albion, is charged with robbery, 2nd, and assault, 3rd. Button allegedly hurt a victim while working with another person to steal money from the victim. The incident was reported at 5:47 p.m. Sunday. Button was jailed on $10,000 bail.

William John Velky, 36, of Macomber Road, Oakfield, is charged with petit larceny. Velky is accused of stealing firewood from another person on Macomber Road, Oakfield.

