April 17, 2017 - 9:46am

Law and Order: Buffalo women accused of driving with BAC twice the legal limit

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, byron, pembroke, news.

Kayla Simone Foster, 27, of Brunswick Boulevard, Buffalo, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, reckless driving, speeding, and failure to keep right. Foster was allegedly observed driving in the wrong lane in excess of 55 mph at 11:52 p.m., Friday, on Route 33, Byron. Foster was stopped by Deputy Eric Meyer and also charged with tinted windows, failure to attach registration and failure to notify DMV of change of address.

Cristina, Gabriele Vella, 24, of Pat Street, Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding.  Vella was charged following a traffic stop at 6:47 p.m., Saturday, on Route 77, Pembroke, by Deputy Micheal Lute.  Also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana was Nicholas Joseph Niedbala, 25, of Manitoba Woods Lane, Spencerport.

