Law and Order: Canadian accused of stealing golf cart, getting into accident at Darien Lake

Hofford Lindsay Ian, 53, of Bluff Trail, Nobleton, Ontario, is charged with DWI, unauthorized use of a vehicle, leaving scene of an accident, refusal to take breath test, moved from lane unsafely. Ian allegedly drove a golf cart without the owner's permission while at Darien Lake. While operating the golf car, Ian allegedly struck another vehicle and left the scene of the accident. He was jailed on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

Melissa R. Reinard, 24, of Pine Ridge Road, Cheektowaga, is charged with DWI, Driving with a BAC of .08 or greater and speeding. Reinard was stopped for allegedly driving 53 in a 35 mph zone in Corfu by Officer Richard Retzlaff.

Galen Bena Sundown, 24, of Council House Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, unreasonable speed, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, and driving on public highway while using a mobile phone. Sundown was reportedly involved in a personal injury accident at 2:34 a.m., Sunday, on Council House Road, Alabama. The accident was investigated by Deputy Howard Wilson and Deputy Howard Carlson.

Sandra J. Kessler, 45, of Lewiston Road, Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving while impaired by drugs. Kessler was arrested following an investigation of a reported suspicious condition on Ellicott Street, Batavia, by Deputy Howard Wilson, at 11:12 p.m., Friday.

Anthony Professor Blackwell, 39, of George Urban Boulevard, Cheektowaga, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. Blackwell turned himself in on a warrant. He was jailed on $5,000 bail.