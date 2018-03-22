Law and Order: Castile resident accused of smashing window at cycle shop, stealing dirt bike

Robert Ratcliffe

Robert Edwin Ratcliffe, 38, of South Main Street, Castile, is charged with burglary 3rd, grand larceny 4th, and criminal mischief 3rd. Ratcliffe is accused of smashing at window of Batavia Cycle Center, 4988 E. Main Street Road, Batavia, in order to gain entry to the building and then stealing a dirt bike during the overnight hours sometime between May 23 and May 25. The case was investigated by Investigator Christopher Parker, Deputy Chad Cummings, Investigator Jame Diehl, Chief Deputy Joseph Graff and DEC Officer Richard Rauscher. Ratcliffe was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court upon his arrest and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Alex S. Dumbleton, 24, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with aggravated harassment 2nd. Dumbleton allegedly threatened another person at 4:44 p.m., Monday, at a location on Franklin Street, Batavia.

Leon W. Johnson, 34, of South Main Street, Albion, is charged with stalking 3rd, stalking 4th, and endangering the welfare of a child. Johnson allegedly threatened injury to another person and caused harm to another person's mental and emotional health in an incident reported Monday. He was jailed on $5,000 bail.

Arlena G. Cox, 57, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Cox is accused of stealing $62.53 in makeup and soda from Tops Friendly Market.

Otha E. Rivers, III, 37, of Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua, was arrested on a warrant stemming from an illegal parking ticket. Rivers appeared in City Court, entered a guilty plea, and paid a fine.

Steven P. Lee, 35, of Warsaw, is charged with DWI, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, possession of a hypodermic instrument, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Lee was stopped at 7:55 p.m., Wednesday, on Route 33, Stafford, by State Police.