August 11, 2017 - 11:56am

Law and Order: Central Avenue man accused of hitting child with extension cord

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, Alabama, news, notify.

 

Theodis Hill, Jr., 48, of Central Avenue, Batavia, is charged with assault 2nd and endangering the welfare of a child. Hill allegedly struck a child with an extension cord causing an injury. He was jailed without bail.

Jeffery Richard Lefort, 35, of Maxon Road, Attica, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle. Lefort was located at 7:12 p.m., Tuesday, on Ledge Road, Alabama, waiting for a tow truck with a flat tire when Deputy Jeremy McClellan stopped to check on his welfare.

Peter C. Ayala, III, 33, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd and endangering the welfare of a child. Ayala was arrested following an investigation into a domestic dispute reported at 10:56 p.m., Tuesday.

Shuronda L. Rogers, 40, of Mohawk Street, Rochester, was arrested for alleged failure to appear. Rogers was located by Monroe County deputies during a traffic stop and turned over to Batavia PD.

Dakota O. Irvin, 25, of Main Road, Attica, was arrested for alleged failure to appear. Irvin allegedly failed to appear on a ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation. Irvin posted bail and was released.

Jon N. Roblee, 41, of Main Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to obey terms of his sentencing on a resisting arrest conviction.

