Law and Order: Checkpoint nabs driver with 25 suspensions

Dwayne Bartholemau Spivey, 40, of Doran Street, Rochester, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 1st. At 10:45 a.m., Sunday, on Lake Street Road, Le Roy, Le Roy PD, State Police and the Sheriff's Office were conducting a joint traffic check point. Officers reported observing a vehicle driven by Spivey stop prior to the checkpoint, with Spivey existing the driver's side and changing seats with the passenger, making the passenger the driver when the vehicle arrived at the checkpoint. Upon investigation by Deputy Chad Cummings and Deputy Chris Erion, Spivey was found to have 25 suspensions over the course of two decades. The other occupant, the passenger who became the driver, had a valid license. Spivey was jailed without bail.

Jesse Dean Parsons, 33, of Swamp Road, Byron, is charged with promoting prison contraband. Parsons is accused of entering the Genesee County Jail on an unrelated charge with a known banned item.