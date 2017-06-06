Online News. Community Views.

June 6, 2017 - 6:33pm

Law and Order: Concert fan accused of seriously hurting another person with punch

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, Darien, pembroke, corfu, bergen, news.

Nicholas Michael Lotemplo, 18, of Chicory Lane, East Amherst, is charged with assault, 2nd. Lotemplo is accused of punching another person causing severe injury at Darien Lake the night of the Chance the Rapper concert. He was released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Frederick Beniamino Ellis, 50, of West Main Street, Corfu, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, speeding, failure to dim headlights and driver's view obstructed. Ellis was stopped at 2:22 a.m. this morning on Route 77 Pembroke, by Deputy Eric Meyer.

Jeremy Clifford John Newton, 28, of Greenfield Road, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of marijuana, more than 25 grams, and failure to stop at stop sign. Newton was stopped at 8:53 p.m. Sunday on South Lake Avenue, Bergen, by Deputy Michael Lute.

Andrew Charles Maier, 30, of Main Road, Corfu, is charged with felony DWI and felony driving with a BAC of .18 or greater and speeding. Maier was stopped at 8:12 p.m. Saturday on Colby Road, Pembroke, by Deputy Jeremy McClellan.

Christina June Morabito, 35, of Chili Center Road, Rochester, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and failure to dim headlights. Morabito was stopped at 2:54 a.m. Sunday on Route 33, Bergen, by Deputy Mathew Clor.

