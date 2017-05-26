Law and Order: Concert goer charged with assault in bottle throwing incident

Roberto James Echevarria, 19, of Laurelwood Drive, Rochester, is charged with assault 3rd. Echevarria is accused of recklessly causing injury to another person while after a concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Wednesday. At about 11:10 p.m., Echevarria allegedly threw a glass bottle from a moving vehicle that struck another person, hitting the victim in the face resulting in a cut. Echevarria was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on an appearance ticket.